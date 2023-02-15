Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,161 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 451,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,913. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

