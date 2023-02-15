Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,364 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises about 1.0% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 262,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

