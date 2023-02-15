Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $370,822.91

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00020249 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $179.52 million and $370,822.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00216362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81704753 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $411,053.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.