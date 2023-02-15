HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $63.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,049,680 shares of company stock worth $244,099,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.36 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

