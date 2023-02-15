Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Has $2.74 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for 2.7% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. 34,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.