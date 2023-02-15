Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ouster were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 1,741,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,604. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.55. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,368.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $83,727. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ouster to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

