Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

About Hills Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.