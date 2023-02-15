holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0573 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. holoride has a total market cap of $27.55 million and $102,533.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05689802 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $126,839.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

