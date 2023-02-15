Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $199.82. The company had a trading volume of 488,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,536. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

