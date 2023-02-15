Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Boosted by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $199.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,379. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

