Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.46

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

