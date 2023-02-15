Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 10,467,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,197. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,044,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,169,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

