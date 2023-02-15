Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. 3,047,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.