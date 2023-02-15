H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HR.UN remained flat at C$13.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 410,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.37.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$244,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,559 shares in the company, valued at C$18,811,611.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $896,066.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

