Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $245.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.57. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

