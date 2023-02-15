Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 2,539,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Hudson Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.