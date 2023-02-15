IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. 248,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAC by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

