IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in January

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,357.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IMCD in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of IMDZF remained flat at $157.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. IMCD has a twelve month low of $114.14 and a twelve month high of $177.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

