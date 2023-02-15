IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,297.98

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,297.98 ($15.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,545 ($18.75). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,543 ($18.73), with a volume of 405,738 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.61) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,655 ($20.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,988.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.