ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.33 ($0.03), with a volume of 586,753 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Read More
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.