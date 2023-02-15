Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5843 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
IMBBY stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Imperial Brands Company Profile

