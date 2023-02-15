Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5843 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58.

IMBBY stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

