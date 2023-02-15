Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

