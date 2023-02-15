Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 949,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 57,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,006. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
