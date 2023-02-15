Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 949,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 57,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,006. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Information Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

