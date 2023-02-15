ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.4 %

ING traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,678. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ING Groep by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

