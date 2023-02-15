Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Sells 1,742 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $10,992.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,457.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 939,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,601,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,358,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,963 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,220,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Annexon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,258,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the period.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

