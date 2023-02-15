Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of EW traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
