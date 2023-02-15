Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.

Shares of EW traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

