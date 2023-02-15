Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 178,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $68,765.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $66,300.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $192,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93.

QuantumScape stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,886,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,190. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

