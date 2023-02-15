Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $68,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,059.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $72,335.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $66,300.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,886,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

