Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.12% of Insperity worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

NYSE NSP opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

