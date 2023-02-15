Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 119,928 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 352.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,928 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.