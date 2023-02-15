Intech Investment Management LLC Has $24.90 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466,102 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.