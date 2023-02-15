Intech Investment Management LLC Has $27.09 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,620 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

