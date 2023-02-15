Intech Investment Management LLC Has $30.91 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Atmos Energy worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

