Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 6,528,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,258. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.