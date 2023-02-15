Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 63,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 23,300,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,539,945. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

