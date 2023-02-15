Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTR. Grupo Santander cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 895,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,541,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

