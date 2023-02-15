Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Interfor Stock Down 1.9 %

Interfor stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Get Interfor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.