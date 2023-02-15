International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.72

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.72 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.18). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.17), with a volume of 145,360 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.73 million, a P/E ratio of 454.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.74.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

