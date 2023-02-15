Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.
Interserve Trading Down 37.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.05. The company has a market cap of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.
About Interserve
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
