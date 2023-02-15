Interval Partners LP Buys 27,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.53. 44,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,913. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $531.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

