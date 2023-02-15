Interval Partners LP Buys New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 218,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,373. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.