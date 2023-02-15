Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,521 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.20% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

ONB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 71,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,522. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

