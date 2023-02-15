Interval Partners LP Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,646,000 after buying an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 14,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

ROST stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. 379,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,947. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

