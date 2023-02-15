InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.43%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
See Also
