InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,213. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

