Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

