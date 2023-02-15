Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 294,595 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $46.72.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.