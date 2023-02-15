INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IPU opened at GBX 466.29 ($5.66) on Wednesday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 373.50 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 570 ($6.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.02.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

