INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
IPU opened at GBX 466.29 ($5.66) on Wednesday. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 373.50 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 570 ($6.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.02.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.