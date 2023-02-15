Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 0.3 %
ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
