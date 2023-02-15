Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 15th (AAU, AEZS, AGRX, ARKR, AVEO, AWH, BIOC, BPY, CALA, CHWY)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 15th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). Gordon Haskett issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX). They issued a speculative buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT). They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

