Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Up 1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

